Join BSCAI this January in beautiful Aruba for the 2020 CEO Seminar. This exclusive, executive retreat includes education on strategy and execution, as well as incredible networking opportunities with peers and select suppliers.

This year, our distinguished speakers include:

Dr. Alan Beaulieu, president and principal of ITR Economics. One of the country's most informed economists, Dr. Beaulieu's session "Managing in an Uncertain Economy" will help attendees feel empowered to be keenly aware of the changes taking place in the economy and how they affect business.

Jason Dorsey, speaker and researcher. Hailed as a "research guru" by Adweek, Dorsey uses original, data-driven research to explain generational behaviors. His session, "Crossing the Generational Divide in Contracting: Unlock the Hidden Power of Generations to Grow Your Business," aims to separate generational myth from truth and how those can affect your company.

To read more about our speakers — and to register — visit bscai.org/CEO.

